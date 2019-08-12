JAY — Voters approved a Community Development Block Grant application for $20,000 on Monday, increasing the request by Barker Enterprises/Wood Pellet Warehouse to $50,000.

The money will help purchase a truck to deliver double deliveries.

It brings the total of the micro-enterprise development grant application requests to $80,000.

Voters approved an application for $60,000 in July: $30,000 for Wood Pellet Warehouse and $30,000 for the Maine Dojo & Fitness Center.

A representative of the state CDBG program visited the companies and determined that because Wood Pellet Warehouse plans to hire two people, it is eligible for a greater grant amount.

Maine Dojo & Fitness Center plans to increase its space in its fitness area and buy equipment and other associated items with the grant, and to hire an additional employee.

During the regular selectpersons meeting, the board voted to allow Police Chief Richard Caton IV to use $6,830 from the Police Department’s capital account to replace a server. Expenet Technologies, which provides IT services to the Police Department, would provide the server.

The existing server is outdated and Windows is not being supported, Caton told the board.

“We have five servers and they are looking at making one server,” he said.

In Fire Rescue Department business, selectpersons voted to confirm the appointment of Mike Luce to the rank of lieutenant. Luce had been a lieutenant for three or four years but got busy at work and had stepped down but things have changed, Chief Mike Booker said.

The board also voted 3-2 to strike language from the Fire Rescue Department’s personnel policy that requires pre-employment physicals for firefighters.

It was determined that the department has not been requiring pre-employment physicals for firefighters, according to a memo to the board from Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere.

Fire Department personnel who wear self-contained breathing apparatus are required to have physicals, Booker said.

The department previously had a doctor who conducted physicals for firefighters but he has retired.

Selectpersons Judy Diaz and Gary McGrane opposed doing away with the pre-employment physicals. Chairman Terry Bergeron, Vice Chairman Tim DeMillo and Selectperson Tom Goding approved striking the language.

