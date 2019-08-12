GREENE — “The Legend of the Banana Kid” will be performed by the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers at the Sawyer Memorial Children’s Day at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure. With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits.

“The Legend of the Banana Kid” features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, and a slew of flying and twirling Styrofoam bananas.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppetry troupe based in Bar Harbor and is comprised of three siblings: brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and sister Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries and theaters in the United States and Canada. They write and create all the shows they perform and have received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in puppetry.

Following the program, there will be a special treat for all audience members provided by the Sawyer Foundation. The show will be at 2 p.m. only Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial, 371 Sawyer Road. Admission is free.

For more information, call 207-946-5311, visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

