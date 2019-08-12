LEWISTON — The School Committee voted unanimously Monday night to fill nearly half of the 80 open positions in the School Department.

Superintendent Todd Finn said after Monday’s vote about one-third of the positions filled were a mixture of teachers and educational technicians.

In an Aug. 5 interview with the Sun Journal, Finn said due to promotions and retirements, there were 37 teaching positions and 46 educational technician positions to be filled before city schools open.

Lewiston also has a significant need for substitute teachers. The district is offering a $100 bonus to substitute teachers who work 12 days a month.

Classes begin the last week of August, with teacher workshops Aug. 26 and 27 and students starting Aug. 28 and 29.

