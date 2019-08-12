The Maine Warden Service responded to a call Monday afternoon reporting three kayakers, including a 3-year-old child, were struck by a motorboat on Cobbossee Lake.

The South Portland kayakers — Lydia Klenova, 37, Russell Lamer, 46, and their 3-year-old son — were paddling on Cobbossee Lake, where they own a camp, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

The driver of the 20-foot Regal motorboat, John Rubinstein, 73, of Manchester, had just dropped off a water skier at a camp on the north shore, MDIFW communications director Mark Latti said, and was turning the boat away from the shore when the kayakers were struck.

All three kayakers were wearing life jackets.

“The life jackets probably saved their lives, particularly that of the 3-year-old,” Latti said. “It shows how important it is to wear a life jacket when you are on the water.”

The accident is still under investigation, he said, adding that “the initial investigation shows there was no alcohol or drugs involved.”

The kayakers refused transportation to the hospital from Winthrop Ambulance.

“Lamer did go to the hospital himself to be checked out because he was slightly bruised,” Latti said.

The call came in at 12:15 p.m. and occurred near Hammonds Grove Road in Manchester near the Augusta Country Club. Maine State Police and Winthrop Ambulance responded to the call.

All parties involved own property on Cobbossee Lake.

