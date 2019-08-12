Police arrested a Medway man on drug possession charges Saturday following a motor vehicle crash the night before that killed his wife.

Maine State Police troopers arrested 31-year-old Joshua Bell after he was released from Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor on Saturday morning.

Bell was treated there for injuries suffered in the crash, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement Monday.

Troopers said they found heroin and methamphetamine at the crash site on Interstate 95 in Mattamiscontis Township, near the town of Lincoln.

McCausland said the investigation is focused on determining whether drugs played a role in the crash that killed 36-year-old Stephanie Bell.

Stephanie Bell was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown out of the couple’s 1999 Ford Ranger pickup truck when it overturned in the southbound lane and came to rest on its side. The crash took place just before 7 p.m. Friday.

Bell is being held at Penobscot County Jail, pending his initial court appearance Tuesday. He has been charged with unlawful possession of drugs.

