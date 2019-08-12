AUBURN – Henry Walter Davenport IV, or “Butch”, died peacefully where he grew up on North River Road in Auburn, at the age of 58, on Thursday, August.8th. He spent his final days in his home battling cancer, surrounded by family and good friends.

Henry was born in Provo, Utah on April 17, 1961, a son of the late Henry Walter Davenport III and Nancy Aronold Davenport. He attended Auburn Schools and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1980. During his youth he played and excelled in baseball, football, ski jumping and downhill racing. After high school he joined the Marine Corp. He then went on to be an iron worker belonging to Local # 7 traveling the countryside to many jobs and projects including the Golden Gate Bridge. He was a gifted ski instructor, avid hunter and fisherman, carpenter, a rigger and master of knot tying. Other favorite pastimes were farming, western books and movies, listening and going to Grateful Dead concerts, snowmobiling and ATVing and telling stories and jokes. Most of all he enjoyed and loved surrounding himself with his family and friends. He was the master of the family and friends Lobster Bash and went all out to make sure a good time was had by all.

He married Dorothy Footer who blessed him with three beautiful children, Kimberly, Crystal and his namesake, Henry Walter Davenport V (also known as Ben).

He was thankful for the opportunity he had in the past few years to care for his aging parents at the family home and for all the precious time he had to spend with his children and grandchildren.

Butch was especially grateful for the help and support from his family and friends that enabled him to stay at the family home while receiving hospice care. Special thanks to Mark Farrel, Nate and Mark Farrell Jr., Rodney McKenzie, Greg Massey, Bentley Rathbun and Razell, Mike Cook, Paul Bissonette, Paul Blackerby, Jim Bowie, and Kathy Landry for the countless hours of time and support.

He is survived by his mother Nancy A. Davenport; his daughters, Kimberly Davenport and partner, Raymond Saucier, Crystal Davenport and partner, Matthew Macvane, and son, Ben; his grandchildren, Dakota and Luna Saucier, Aidan, Averie and a soon to be born grandson, Macvane; his brother, John Davenport and wife, Micole; his sister, Sheryl Cotton and husband, Lloyd; cousins, Mary Ellen Taylor and husband, Robert, David Arnold and wife, Melanie, Eileen Wisnewski and husband, Michael, Dan Arnold, Mike Spear and wife, Renee, Chris Spear and partner, Brie, Daniel and Jimmy Spear, Robyn Alexander and husband, Scott; nephews, John Davenport II and James Davenport, Matthew Cotton and wife, Jennie, nieces, Miranda Paiton and husband, Matthew Gurney, Kristen Cotton and partner, Cameron; his aunt and uncles, Kip and Barbara Arnold, Linda and Harold Spear, Marilyn McClellan; numerous family members; countless loyal friends; and his dog, Colt.

He was predeceased by his father, Henry W. Davenport III; grandparents, Henry and Marjorie Davenport II, Clifford and Edith Arnold; and cousins, Norman and Terry Stairs.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August, 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Fortin/Auburn. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Fortin/Auburn. A celebration of life will follow at Lost Valley, 200 Lost Valley Rd. Auburn.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Fortin Group Funeral Home, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine. Please visit www.TheFortinGroupAuburn.com to leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

Merrick Chadbourne Foundation

c/o Lost Valley

200 Lost Valley Rd.

Auburn ME 04210

https://www.crowdrise.com/merrick-chadbourne-learn-to-ski-program-2017

