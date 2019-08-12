GREENE – Aug. 7, 2019. Surrounded by her loving family, our sweet Maureen Lynn Ray, 54, of Greene accepted her angel wings. Maureen was born in Lewiston on Oct. 23,1964 to Mary Vye and Maurice Beaulieu. As a child, she naturally took on a motherly role and was the protector of her siblings. Unbreakable bonds were formed and sibling rivalry was nothing she ever knew. At the age of 14, she met the love of her life, her husband, Bert. They were married for 32 years and raised two beloved daughters, Angelena and Kendra. Her granddaughters, Lyla and Kambree, were the light of her life. She looked forward to meeting her third, soon to be born, granddaughter.

Maureen was admired for her tender loving heart, genuine kindness, beautiful smiling eyes and her strong will to live. She was a gentle place for loved ones to land, the “go-to-girl”, the glue in her family. She had an optimistic view when life posed difficult challenges and could always offer positive words of wisdom for anyone who was having a difficult time, even during her toughest days.

Maureen loved the simple things in life such as spending time with her family, shopping and lunch dates, talking on the phone with loved ones, music, sports, sunshine, fresh air and the ocean. More than anything in life, she loved her family. She had a special way about her that could brighten the lives of others.

Maureen enjoyed her 21 year career at L.L. Bean in Freeport. She had many bonds within her work team and considered them as her second family.

During her eight year cancer fight, she never complained. She never wavered, as she could not imagine leaving her family. She was loved dearly by all who knew her. Her family is left with the heaviest of hearts and an unfillable void.

She leaves behind her husband, Bertrand Ray; daughters, Angelena Ray and Kendra Ray, soon to be son-in-law, Adam Longchamps; granddaughters, Lyla Gagne and Kambree Longchamps and unborn grandbaby Longchamps; mother, Mary Sylvain-Leonas and her husband, Frank Leonas, fathers, Maurice Beaulieu, Bertrand Sylvain and Woody Irish; brother, Butch Irish and wife, Lisa, sister, Valerie Irish, sister, Shanna Breton, sister, Misty Michel and husband, Erik Michel, sister, Heather Fickett, brothers, Patrick Sylvain, Kyle Beaulieu, Scott Irish, Carl Grady, stepbrothers, Jesse Leonas, Brett Leonas; mother-in-law, Pauline Ray; many nieces and nephews; as well as many close friends whom she dearly loved.

The family would like to thank all friends and family who supported Maureen and loved her. A special thanks to all of the healthcare providers during her care, the loving nurses at CMMC, Dana Farber and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and especially Dr. Rausch and Julie Booker who both carried her further than they know.

To honor Maureen’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. Instead, a celebration of life will take place on August 17 at The Great Outdoors in Turner. Memory sharing and a dessert bar from 6:30-8:45 p.m., followed by a candlelight ceremony at 9 p.m.

Online condolences can be shared at www.advantageportland.com

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Maureen’s memory to The Dempsey Center,

in Lewiston.

