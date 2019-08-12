LISBON FALLS – Born to Robert G. Greeley and Ruth Goodyear Greeley in Rochester, Vt. on July 2, 1936, Robert McGregor Greeley completed his earth-life on Aug. 7, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He leaves his loved children, George (Jayne), Kate (Anthony), Andrea; his loved grandchildren, Kim (Alex), Joe, Sean, Melissa (Nick), Emily; his first wife, Sally Smith, and his 43 years of marriage to Karen Reinert.

There will be a private family service honoring his life at the Crosman Funeral Home; the Reverend Joseph Carr leading.

Like millions of people through millennia, Bob lived in ordinary life. He observed, thought, worked, created, sorrowed, laughed, failed, succeeded and loved. He had curiosity, adventure and an extraordinary ability to quietly care for the ones he cherished. He held to, and was held by, God. He is beloved.

