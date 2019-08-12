PARIS — Selectmen voted Monday evening to consider renaming the state-owned Billings Dam Bridge on East Main Street to Paris Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Town Manager Dawn Waisanen said a resident recently approached her about changing the name after the bridge reconstruction is completed this year.

According to Waisanen, the town completed preliminary research that indicated the span over the Little Androscoggin River is named for an old dam that was upstream, not any particular person or family.

Waisanen said she enlisted the help of state Rep. John Andrews of Paris, who was willing to help in the renaming effort.

“We have to submit it and get it passed; (Andrews) is willing to help,” she said. “Obviously I’m not just going to rename it and not let people know, but just getting the idea out.”

Waisanen said the deadline to submit the request to the state is Sept. 25.

“I would like to see attention given to the veterans … I don’t think you’d find a whole lot of opposition,” resident Kathy Richardson said.

Waisanen also said Young’s Greenhouse on High Street recently donated 15 to 20 juniper shrubs to the town. On Sunday, volunteers planted them around the Civil War monument in Moore Park between Route 26 and High Street.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: