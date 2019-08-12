Workers from Elite Builders in Lewiston begin demolition in the former fire substation on Lincoln Street in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. Portland Pie Co. developer Kara Wilbur said the company will occupy the ground floor and basement, and two market-rate apartments will be developed on the second floor. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

Elite Builders in Lewiston begins demolishing the interior of the former fire substation on Lincoln Street in Lewiston on Monday afternoon. The franchisee of Portland Pie Co. said he hopes to be open by Christmas. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

