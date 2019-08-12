Arrests

Auburn

• Jessica Swearingen, 36, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 8:04 p.m. Sunday at 236 Main St.

• Jacob Arundel, 37, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence, 9:43 p.m. Sunday at Central Maine Medical Center.

• Daniel Smith, 21, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant charging robbery, 11 p.m. Sunday on High Street.

• Roman Moczara, 34, of Canton, on a charge of operating after suspension, 1:57 p.m. Monday on Cedar Street.

• Michael Wakefield, 58, of Auburn, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:37 p.m. Monday on Hotel Road.

Lewiston

• Carlos Torres, 40, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 7:15 p.m. Sunday at 71 Lisbon St.

• Benji Saban, 25, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Bates College.

• Mathieu Grenier, 30, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants charging burglary, theft and failure to appear, 8:30 a.m. Sunday at 725 Lisbon St.

• Cody Landry, 24, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Sabattus/Lewiston line.

• Ronald Rolle, 30, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 7 a.m. Monday at Central Maine Medical Center.

• Mark Fochesato, 48, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for terrorizing, 7:50 a.m. Monday at 429 Main St.

• Adam Turner, 36, of Poland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:45 a.m. Monday at 704 Main St.

• Jessie Tirrell, 30, transient, on a probation hold, 12:50 p.m. Monday at 27 East Ave.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Deborah A. Shennett, 59, of Auburn and an unidentified one collided in the parking lot at Central Maine Health Care at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the offending vehicle left without providing information. The 2018 Chevrolet owned by Shennett received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Susan R. Castonguay, 57, of Auburn was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Travis Lagasse, 33, of Lewiston at Main and Russell streets at 9:42 a.m. Saturday. The 2017 Kia owned by Castonguay received minor damage and the 2004 Chevrolet owned by Lagasse received functional damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: