Androscoggin County

• Anthony Riordan, 52, of Bowdoin, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:55 a.m. Sunday at 12 Center St. in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Blaze Smalls, 20, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating after suspension, 11:05 p.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue.

• Mark Williams, 22, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release, 11:45 p.m. Saturday at 60 Court St.

Lewiston

• James Carver, 36, transient, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 3:51 p.m. Saturday at the Big Apple gas station.

• Kenneth Simpson, 32, of Lewiston, on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order, 2:21 a.m. Sunday at 34 Cottage St.

