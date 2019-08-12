LIVERMORE FALLS — The Maine Department of Transportation is scheduled to do culvert, drainage and paving work along Route 106, beginning Monday, Aug. 19.
The area is just north of the south entrance to Strickland Loop Road.
Route 106 will be closed to through traffic at the work site. Vehicles will use Route 133 as a detour.
Manter Construction of Maine in Sidney is the contractor. Work is scheduled to be finished by Sept. 15.
