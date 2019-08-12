RUMFORD — The Regional School Unit 10 board of directors approved hiring eight educators Monday for the upcoming school year.

The new hires will fill positions at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico, Rumford Elementary School, Mountain Valley Middle School in Mexico, Mountain Valley High School in Rumford and Buckfield Junior-Senior High School.

Although the board filled several positions, Chairman Jerry Wiley said several other jobs need be filled for the 2019-20 school year, which begins Aug. 28.

Open positions include three special education teachers, a special education ed tech III, a part-time English Language Learner teacher, a library ed tech, four elementary teachers, a librarian, a literacy/interventionist and a Title I ed tech III.

An interventionist provides extra support for students who are behind in math and reading.

“So far, we have no applicants for the librarian but we have no applicants for the interventionist at the high school,” Superintendent Deb Alden said. “We have an idea about what to do about the (English Language Learner Teacher) position, but have not had an applicant.”

The ELL teacher position is a one-day-a-week, districtwide position.

The district has also budgeted for a part-time school resource officer. Rumford Police Chief Stacy Carter, however, said he met in July with school officials to ask their help in applying for a grant to fund a full-time resource officer.

Alden said the district might have an easier time filling the position if it were full time.

[email protected]

« Previous

filed under: