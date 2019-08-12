After looking at the 20-or-so democratic wannabes and then at the current occupant of the White House, I am reminded of a movie titled ‘The American President’ from the mid 1990s. In the movie, President Andrew Shepherd, ably portrayed by Michael Douglas, gives a speech in which he (twice) utters the immortal phrase: “We have serious problems, and we need serious people to solve them.”
True then and truer now.
Serious people indeed — methinks we live in mediocre times.
Terence McManus, New Sharon
