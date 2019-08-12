FARMINGTON — This year’s Nordica Day Concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature Farmington native Sally Swallow Maxwell and this year’s winner of the annual Nordica Scholarship, Ida Santos.

Swallow, a previous Nordica scholar, is living in Denver where she sings with Opera Colorado. While in Farmington she participated in the Children’s Summer Theater Workshop and later performed in Sandy River Players’ productions of “The Mikado” and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” She also performed many leading roles with the Maine State Music Theatre and sang in a Kingfield Pops concert. Her performance in Farmington will include operatic and Broadway selections and will be accompanied by Patricia Hayden of Farmington.

Santos is living in Portland and is a senior performance major at University of Southern Maine where she was the winner of the 2018 Concerto Competition. Growing up in Concord, New Hampshire, she performed in many local theater productions. While at USM she performed leading roles in “Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Don Pasquale” and “Candide.” She will perform a variety of art songs and arias, accompanied by her teacher, Scott Wheatley.

Nordica Day has long been celebrated in Farmington on Aug. 17, the date in 1911 when famed operatic diva Lillian Nordica last performed in her hometown. This year’s singers will perform on the same stage in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the UMF campus. The concert is a gift to the community by the Nordica Memorial Association, and refreshments will follow the concert.

For more information about Lillian Nordica and this year’s singers, visit lilliannordica.com. Or call the Nordica Homestead Museum at 207-778-2042. The museum is open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

