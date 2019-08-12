There’s been an unusual amount of dot-connecting ever since it became public that Tom Brady had placed his Boston-area home on the market and signed a contract that, despite having an extension, could allow him to become a free agent next March.

However, the New England Patriots quarterback says that’s a waste of time, energy and psychic space.

“You shouldn’t read into anything,” he said during an appearance on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show.” “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, are asking over $39 million for the five-bedroom Brookline mansion they built in 2013, but early reports indicated that, despite the hefty price, several prospective buyers were interested. Now 42 and in his 20th season with the Patriots, Brady has said he hopes to play until he’s 45, but the new contract could allow him to become a free agent in March, not that he’ll connect any dots there, either.

“I am certainly at a place — we have been at the same place for a long time and I love playing for the Patriots,” he said. “I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft (owner Robert Kraft) and Coach (Bill) Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that (the contract and next season) when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

Brady and Bündchen reportedly have scouted homes in the New York-New Jersey area, but Brady pointed out that his is a global family and cracked that perhaps his next career will be as “an architectural designer, because I love building houses.”

“We have a great home in New York and we’ve spent time in California over the years,” he said. “My son lives in New York (with actress Bridget Moynihan). I have spent time in California. We have a home in Costa Rica we’ve gone to for 12 years. We have a home in Montana we’ve gone to. I think we just have been blessed to have our kids experience the world. My wife is from Brazil. We do a lot of travel. We built our home in California. We sold it (to Dr. Dre in 2014). We built this one in Boston.

“We’re just fortunate enough to have options and we’ll decide when the time comes. I don’t want to put any pressure on myself to have to decide, to determine things without having feelings and emotions of what that moment is like for me. Again, just fortunate to experience different parts of the world and we’ll see when that time comes and we’ll make the decision then.”

Asked about finishing his career with the Patriots, Brady was vague enough to satisfy the dot-connecters.

“Again, as I have said in my life, you control the things you can control,” he said. “Things that are out of your control you just have to go with the flow. I think I am in a great mental place, a great mental, emotional place to approach the season. Again, this isn’t the first time around. There’s no point in worrying about things like that because there’s so many what-ifs and hypotheticals and this and that.

“If you spend all your time and energy on those things, you lose track of what is really most important, which is happening right now. This is where I want to be. This is the team I want to be a part of and leading. I am really excited about doing that. There really isn’t more to read into than that.”

He did admit that he is really, really unhappy about one thing. He loves his old helmet but must change it to comply with safety guidelines set by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

“I’ve been experimenting with a couple different ones, and I don’t really love the one that I’m in, but I don’t really have much of a choice,” he said, “so I’m just trying to do the best I can to work with it.”

Brady now must officially part with the Riddell VSR-4 helmet that had been grandfathered in for the 2018 season.

“You get used to the same helmet for a long period of time. My last helmet, I wore it the last four Super Bowls, so it was a pretty great helmet for me. I hated to put it on the shelf,” Brady said. “It’s kind of what I’m dealing with.”

« Previous

filed under: