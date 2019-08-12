LIVERMORE FALLS — The Town Office will be closed on Wednesdays in August to allow staff to catch up on work barring any changes in office status, Town Manager Stephen Gould said.
The town’s former sewer clerk, Lorie Morris resigned in July.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Amanda Allen has agreed to take on sewer clerk duties in addition to her regular workload, he said.
Gould said they will see if they can do without an additional employee in the office or if they need to fill the sewer clerk position.
