RANGELEY — The Wilhelm Reich Museum will host a fundraising Variety Show featuring cloggers and vocals at Lakeside Theater from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The show will include The Cloggers from Phillips, who have clogged all around the area, and singer Charlie Bruce of Stratton, who does oldies by Ernest Tubb, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow, Hank Williams, Jud Strunk and John Denver. Master of Ceremonies will be singer Victoria Burbank of Lexington, who performs songs by the Judds, Emmy Lou Harris, Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette.

Contributions are $10 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. For more information, call or email the museum office at 207-864-3443 or visit [email protected] Tickets can be purchased at the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce, Wilhelm Reich Museum ticket office or at the door of Lakeside Theater.

Monies raised will be used to make needed improvements on the two rental units that support the Wilhelm Reich Museum.

