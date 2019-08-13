RANGELEY — The annual Frog Jumping Contest will leap onto the scene again at this year’s Blueberry Festival on Thursday, Aug. 15. All frogs and toads can be signed up for the contest starting at 12:30 p.m. and the contest will begin at 1. The event will be held at the Episcopal Church on Main Street.

Participants can try their luck at beating the record of 47.5 inches. If the little jumper is too small or not feisty enough to jump that far, prizes will be awarded in many different categories. Be sure to catch and release the amphibians in the same location, to keep him or her happy (and alive). Arrive early to try to catch your own right at the festival site, if necessary. A limited supply of buckets and nets are available to borrow, but participants may ring their own if they have them.

For more information or to volunteer, call Liz Pimentel at 207-864-2426. They are seeking catchers, judges and people to help register contestants.

