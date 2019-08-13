- Phillip Andrew Webb, 42, Jay, domestic violence assault, July 30, $200 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Michael Devonte Velez, 27, New Sharon, warrant unpaid fine, July 31, $165 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Nathan D. Lovejoy, 27,Wilton, operating under the influence, Aug. 1, $200 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
- Eugene Douglas Wolfe, 68, Farmington, probation hold, Aug. 1, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Ronald D. Elliott, 67, Strong, domestic violence assault, Aug. 1, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Craig Walter Bunnell, 49, Avon, probation hold, Aug. 1, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Shelly Maxine Rose, 54, Farmington, two warrants unpaid fines/fees, Aug. 2, released on payment arrangement, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Joseph A. Weymouth, 47, Augusta, operating under the influence, motor vehicle speed 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 3, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Wilton Police Department.
- Ronald D. Elliott, 67, Strong, violation condition of release, Aug. 3, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- John Martin Neary, 22, Turner, operating under the influence, Aug. 4, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Samuel Charles White, 21, Jay, operating under the influence, Aug. 4, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Michael David Rice, 59, Strong, operating under the influence, Aug. 4, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Robin D. Cobb, 46, Wilton, operating after suspension, Aug. 5, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Wilton Police Department.
- Branden Scott Morrissette, 32, Springville, operating after revocation, Aug. 5, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Farmington Police Department.
- Derek Scott Campbell, 33, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, obstructing report of crime, Aug. 8, probation hold, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Wilton Police Department.
- Michelle R. Knight, 34, Jay, warrant failure to appear, warrant unpaid fines, Aug. 8, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Jay Police Department.
- Adam J. Bailey, 34, Farmington, operating under the influence, Aug. 10, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Jagger Robert Bullen, 18, Wilton, violation condition of bail, Aug. 10, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
- William Parker, 49, Jay, domestic violence assault, Aug. 11, $200 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
- Christopher Paul Burke, 60, Solon, operating under foreign license suspended or revoked, Aug. 13, $500 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jordan Peter Sirois, 25, Sidney, warrant unpaid fines, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 12, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Cory J. Hutchinson, 32, Wilton, violation condition of release, all other offenses false inspection, Aug. 12, no bail listed as of Aug. 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Charlotte Rose Randall, 64, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Aug. 12, $150 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
