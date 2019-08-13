Michael P. Halle, 50, Anson, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on July 15, 2014, found guilty, sentenced to one year, probation partially revoked.

Zachary Givens, 28, Lewiston, burglary on June 30, 2014, first charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years, probation revocation; second charge, found guilty, sentenced to two years, probation revocation.

Matthew M. Black, 35. Mechanic Falls, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 1, 2013, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

John O. Ellis, 73, Carthage, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Feb. 27, 2015, found guilty, sentenced to six years, all suspended, probation three years.

Samuel M. Caldwell, 36, Mount Vernon, attaching false plates on Feb. 22, 2015, found guilty, fined $100.

Gary L. Choate Jr., 32, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 12, 2015, found guilty, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Michael J. Moulton, 26, Jay, domestic violence terrorizing on Jan. 13, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to 90 days, probation partially revoked.

Cameron S. Rose, 24, Jay, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug on Feb. 15, 2016, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty; fined $400.

Brandon L. Hall, 26, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 7, 2016, found guilty, sentenced to nine months, probation partially revoked.

Nicholas L. Smiley, 28, Phillips, illegal possession of firearm on August 25, 2016, found guilty, probation partially revoked.

Kyle M. Bernard, 29, Sidney, criminal conspiracy, illegal importation of scheduled drugs, criminal conspiracy, first count dismissed, second count dismissed, third count dismissed.

James Sweeney, 59, Jay, murder on July 11, 2017.

Trent A. Crosby, 23, Carthage, domestic violence assault on Aug. 11, 2017, dismissed.

Alan D. Dziob, 38, Windham, theft by deception on June 5, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $614.

Jonah D. Corkum, 24, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 12, 2017, found guilty, fined $400.

Lance L. Pangelinan, 25, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence on Oct. 21, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 5 days, license suspended 150 days, fined $600.

Nathaniel M. Everett, 21, Farmington, allow minor to possess or consume liquor Nov. 10, 2017, found guilty, fined $1000.

Alexander Allan, 39, Dallas Plantation, aggravated criminal mischief on Nov. 14, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 6 days, probation partially revoked.

Brett R. Tozier, 25, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol) and reckless conduct on Dec. 3, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Melissa J. Couture, 35, East Livermore, assault on an officer on Dec. 8, 2017, unlawful possession of heroin on Dec. 8, 2017, operating under the influence (drugs or combination) on Dec. 8, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 3 years with all but 9 months, 1 day suspended, probation two years, restitution $775, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 3 years with all but 9 months 1 day suspended, probation 2 years, restitution $775, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, license suspended 150 days, restitution $775.

Jason Hill, 38, Strong, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on Dec. 16, 2017, driving to endanger on Dec. 16, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Nathanael Q. McHugh, 32, Wilton, failure to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury on Sept. 23, 2017, failing to make oral or written accident report on Sept. 23, 2017, driving to endanger on Sept. 23, 2017, first charge sentenced to 4 months, license suspended 180 days, second charge sentence to 4 months, third charge fined $1000, sentenced to 4 months, license suspended 180 days.

Brody JE Pond, 22, Farmington, criminal mischief on March 30, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Chase G. Rerrick, 22, South Portland, allow minor to possess or consume liquor on March 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Vincent Lomardi II, 46, Bangor, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief on March 8, 2018, charges dismissed.

Danielle Jade Luker, 31, Farmington, failure to register vehicle on April 3, 2018, dismissed.

Marcello W. Dalelio, 37, Stratton, failure to register vehicle on April 21, 2018, filed.

Christy M. Reeve, 34, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

David T. Holt, 40, Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol) on May 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nathan Lyons, 32, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing , priors on May 1, 2018, domestic violence terrorizing on May 1, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days.

William C. Parker, 50, Chesterville, failure to extinguish fire on May 2, 2018.

Champagne J. Wright, 24, Farmington, unlawful sexual contact on April 6, 2018, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on April 6, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 3 days.

Joey P. Savage, 53, New Sharon, terrorizing, two charges domestic violence assault, threatening display of weapon on June 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 100 days.

Austin M. Clark, 27, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 25, 2018, probation violation, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, probation revocation.

Chad E. Stewart, 37, Livermore Falls, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on June 22, 2018, unlawful possession of heroin on June 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 3 years with all suspended except 1 year, probation 2 years, fined $400.

Earl J. Phenes, 37, Chesterville, domestic violence terrorizing on July 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days, all suspended, 1 year probation.

Christopher M. Wallis, 29, Westfield, Mass., 2 counts of operating under the influence on April 15, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, license suspended 150 days, fined $500.

Tyler R. Cushman, 19, Wilton, criminal mischief on April 30, 2018, driving to endanger on April 30, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, ordered to pay restitution $300, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Michael D. Konek, 41, Stratton, operating after habitual offender revocation on May 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 30 days.

Angie Braley, 38, Jay, two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, violating condition of release, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on July 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentence to 30 days, fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 1 year.

Elizabeth T. Heiney, 60, Old Saybrook, Conn., operating under the influence (alcohol) on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Angie E. Clark, 39, Wilton, arson, aggravated criminal mischief, reckless conduct on Aug. 6, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 1 year, probation 1 year.

Timothy Murray, 38, Chesterville, domestic violence assault with priors, domestic violence criminal threatening with priors, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 2 years all suspended, 2 years probation, second charge dismissed.

Dakota E. Descheneaux, 25, Salem Township, driving to endanger, motor vehicle speeding, more than 30 miles over speed limit, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilt, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

