AUBURN — Hammond Lumber’s store at 282 Poland Road was one of seven recently recognized by the National Safety Council with a 2019 Industry Leader Award for outstanding safety.

The award goes to the top 5% of council-member companies, units and facilities that have qualified for the Occupational Excellence Achievement Award based on 2018 safety data.

The Hammond stores recognized as NSC Industry Leaders are Auburn, Bangor, Belgrade, Boothbay Harbor, Damariscotta, Fairfield and Portland.

According to Hammond Safety Director Bruce Pelletier, the seven stores had no lost-time accidents last year, a reflection of the company’s emphasis on safety.

Additionally, the Auburn store has not had an incident that resulted in lost time since 2010, and it is approaching one million man-hours worked without a lost time incident.

