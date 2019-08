Town of Hartford

Selectboard Meeting

August 15, 2019

Town Office

7:00 PM Selectboard Meeting

I. Call Meeting to order

II. Review meeting minutes from:

1. Selectboard Meeting on August 1, 2019

III. Review Warrants: 6, 7

IV. Reports:

1. RSU 10 Report:

2. Road Report:

3. CEO Report:

4. ACO Report:

5. Planning Board Report:

6. Ordinance Committee Report:

7. Fire Warden Report:

8. Treasurer Report:

V. Calendar Reminders:

1. Town Office Brainstorming session – date to be determined, for September

2. Irish Memorial Dedication – August 25, 1:pm-4:pm

VI. Unfinished Business:

1. Disposition of Swan Pond lots (Former Transfer Station)

2. Pratt Hill Culvert replacement/Grant – Doug/Bim – assign project manager for this task

3. August 6th meeting in Buckfield, Shared services

4. No Spray Ordinance – Schedule a daytime meeting with MDOT Manager, Bob Moosmann

VII. Open Session:

VIII. New Business:

1. County Budget Committee Caucus

2. Isaac Requests

3. Appointments/Resignations

4. Training

5. Executive Session, Pursuant to MRSA 1, section (405-6A)

IX. Review Correspondence:

X. Adjourn

