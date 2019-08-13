RUMFORD — The Board of Selectpersons voted 3-0 on Tuesday night to deny Public Works Director Mike Mills’ appeal of his termination.

Chairman Chris Brennick and Selectpersons John Pepin and Mark Belanger made the decision after an hourlong, closed-door session. Selectmen Frank DiConzo and Peter Chase were absent.

“I’m very disappointed,” Mills said after the vote. “There’s a lot of stuff that hasn’t been getting done because of the acting town manager. I’ll have more to say (in the future).”

Interim Town Manager Scott Cole said Mills was placed on administration leave with pay June 12. He was terminated July 29.

The reason for the termination was not disclosed by Cole or Brennick.

Cole said including time served as interim director, Mills had a combined service of about two years.

Also present at the appeal hearing was labor negotiator Annalee Rosenblatt, who said she was consulting for Rumford Public Works. She noted she was not representing Mills in this matter but was taking notes for him.

