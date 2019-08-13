NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Community Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the New Gloucester Fair Grounds Park, 106 Bald Hill Road.

Last held in 2014, the family-friendly event is free and features more than 50 vendors, booths, exhibits and demonstrations.

“There is going to be a wonderful day for the whole family,” Chairman Peter Bragdon said.

Activities include a car show, touch-a-truck, bands, disc jockey, bounce houses, food trucks, a magician, animals and displays by local community groups.

Bragdon said Otelco is the underwriter, with other local business establishments.

“The goal is connecting people to the community,” he said.

Members of the committee also include Jenn Bragdon, Jessica Farwell and Morgan Rocheleau, director of the New Gloucester Recreation Department.

Sponsors and vendor fees fund the fair.

« Previous

filed under: