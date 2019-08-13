Norway Select Board
Meeting Agenda
August 15, 2019
7 p.m. at the Municipal Office
1) Call to Order
2) Flag Salute
3) Moment of Silence
4) Public Hearing: NA
5) Minutes – Minutes from August 1, 2019
6) Citizen Items:
7) Select Board Items:
8) Acceptance of Grants, Donations, Reimbursement and or Sale of Materials:
· $42.58 from Norway American Legion donated for care of the Memorial Garden corner of Main and Paris Street.
· $240.00 from the Department of Corrections request by Chief Federico deposited in the drug prevention account.
· $150.00 from MMA Wellness grant requested to be used for the Town’s Wellness Program.
· $446.95 from MMA Safety grant to be used for 4 radio headsets to be matched by the Highway department.
· $4,905.00 from MMA Workers Comp Fund dividend to Revenues.
9) Tax Commitment:
· Assessor Natalie Andrews
10) Annual Safety Policy Mission Statement – Deb Partridge
· Will need a motion.
11) Town Manager Report: Verbal
12) Sewer Abatement:
13) Permission to attend: NA
14) Old Business:
15) Signatures:
16) Warrants:
· Motion to approve the warrant.
17) Upcoming Meetings:
18) Adjourn