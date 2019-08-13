LEWISTON – Carl S. Wood “Woody” , 63, passed away Thursday Aug. 8, 2019, at CMMC, after a brief illness.

Carl was born in Rockland, Aug. 5, 1956, the son of Carl B. Wood and Grace “Little Hale” Wood.

Carl was a chef most of his life. Cooking was his passion, as was his motorcycle, wife, sons, daughter and grandkids. Carl had a big heart and would do anything to help out a friend.

He is survived by his wife, of 29 years, Deb; sons, Kyle and Justin, daughter, Julie; grandkids, William, Staci, Alek and the twins which are coming in September; his father, Carl, Suzanne; Stoli son-in-law, Hanna daughter-in-law; his sisters, Katrina and Viki; and his furry friends, Obi and Jack.

A celebration of his life will be held Thursday August 15 at the Ramada Inn, Lewiston in the State Room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Carl will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

