AUBURN – Thelma P. “Chummy” Nielsen, 95, of Greene passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn. She was born in Lewiston on Feb. 21, 1924, the daughter of Elmer G Pillsbury and Hazel (Harris) Pillsbury.

Thelma attended Lewiston High School, graduating in 1942. On April 23, 1948 in South Portland, Thelma married Horace E “Hobby” Nielsen. Hobby passed away on May 17, 2019. Thelma worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Auburn for 17 years, retiring in 1985. She enjoyed knitting, reading and her family. She was a member of the Greene Baptist Church.

Thelma is survived by her four children and their spouses, Carol and Pastor George Gnade, of Hallstead, Pa., Lynn and Philip Pease of Leeds, Nancy and Donald Desmarais of Hampden, David Nielsen of Greene and former daughter-in-law, Cyndi Nielsen; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.

We wish to thank the staff of Androscoggin Hospice House for their wonderful care and support.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14at BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine. Visiting hours will be at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral.

If desired, contributions in her name may be sent to the

Greene Baptist Church

102 Main Street

Greene, ME 04236

