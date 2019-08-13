PERU — The Board of Selectperons voted 5-0 last week to ask residents a third time to approve buying a new six-wheeler to replace one that’s parked because it leaks a gallon of oil an hour.

Voters will go to the polls from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, to decide the issue, as well as vote a third time on the Regional School Unit 56 budget.

Two weeks ago, residents turned down the request by a vote of 108-112. The article was for a new six-wheeler with hydraulics and a plow for up to $160,000, with $54,000 from surplus and the balance to be financed for three years.

Road Commissioner Brad Hutchings estimated it would cost up to $10,000 to repair the 22-year-old International dump truck, with motor work alone costing between $7,100 and $7,800.

“That truck has not been used since it developed an oil leak at the end of winter, to the degree of a gallon an hour,” he said. “The problem is that the housing is cracked so poorly that the oil just blows right out of it.

“I have a real problem putting $10,000 into a crap truck that’s 22 years old,” he said. “You may fix that truck and the transmission may go, or you may lose a piston. That is 10 grand down the drain and you’ve got a scrap heap. Just not big at throwing my tax money out the window.”

He said the truck would sell for between $2,500 and $3,000.

Hutchings said the department has two large trucks and one small one, besides the six-wheeler.

“We usually have four, for storms,” he said.

“My suggestion is if it doesn’t pass this time that we park it and we go without,” Board Chairperson Raquel Welch said. “And when the roads aren’t plowed quick enough, there’s nothing we can do.”

Selectperson Carol Roach made a motion that the board resubmit the article exactly as presented July 30. The motion was seconded and approved unanimously.

“I think if it’s there alone and citizens understand the critical need for it, then it will pass, and that’s the justification, along with the need to maintain our roads in the winter,” she said.

Hutchings suggested a newsletter to residents so they understand the need for the truck.

Roach and Selectperson Lynda Hebert agreed.

She said the newsletter is an added expense, but other items could be included in the mailing.

Selectperson Tammi Lyons said those items could be the school budget and notice of a delay on the tax bills until a school budget is passed.

Voters also turned down a request for a new backhoe by a vote of 61-159 on July 30. The sum of $48,000 was to come from surplus with the balance financed over three years.

“I like to see us go ahead for the six-wheeler and put in for a new backhoe next year,” Selectperson Larry Snowman said. “You can get by with it loading sand this winter. I don’t think we can get both.”

Welch asked which piece of equipment was the priority.

Hutchings said the six-wheeler “because without the six-wheeler there will be a drastic delay on snowplowing.”

Snowman added, “If we have a winter like last winter, you’re going to need it.”

Welch asked about the cost to repair the backhoe.

Hutchings said it would be $16,250 to make it mechanically safe. “We’re still using it, but not so much this time of year because of the excavator.”

Snowman asked if the backhoe could be used just for loading sand.

Hutchings said it could, but moving it down the road is risky because the housing and the shaft are worn out, and the town has no trailer large enough to haul it.

Hutchings also noted there is no money in the budget to repair either of those machines.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: