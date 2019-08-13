Arrests

Androscoggin County

•Maranda Kenney, 33, of Litchfield, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 9:50 p.m. Monday on Route 196 in Lisbon.

•Roger Gagnon, 47, of Mechanic Falls, on a probation hold, 11:20 p.m. Monday at Harvest Hill Farm in Mechanic Falls.

Auburn

•Kenneth James, 34, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions and violating conditions of release, 7:48 a.m. Monday at 456 Broad St.

•Mohamed Yonis, 19, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2 p.m. Monday at 106 Pleasant St.

Lewiston

•Eli Hubbard, 44, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Monday at 136 Horton St.

