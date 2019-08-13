Arrests
Androscoggin County
•Maranda Kenney, 33, of Litchfield, on an outstanding warrant for theft, 9:50 p.m. Monday on Route 196 in Lisbon.
•Roger Gagnon, 47, of Mechanic Falls, on a probation hold, 11:20 p.m. Monday at Harvest Hill Farm in Mechanic Falls.
Auburn
•Kenneth James, 34, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions and violating conditions of release, 7:48 a.m. Monday at 456 Broad St.
•Mohamed Yonis, 19, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2 p.m. Monday at 106 Pleasant St.
Lewiston
•Eli Hubbard, 44, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10 p.m. Monday at 136 Horton St.
