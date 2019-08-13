AUBURN — Camden National Bank has promoted Ryan Smith to senior vice president, director of credit administration.

With over 23 years of banking and finance experience, Smith brings extensive knowledge of commercial lending, business banking and treasury management services. He will be responsible for managing the bank’s credit group, as well as its underwriting process and policies to maintain the bank’s loan portfolio quality and risk management. Smith will also chair the bank’s Senior Credit Committee.

In 2012, Smith was hired to lead Camden National Bank’s Commercial Banking efforts in central and southern Maine. He soon took on the added responsibility of leading the Treasury Management group, where he grew that line of business until 2015, when he became director of Commercial Banking for central and mid-coast Maine.

Before joining Camden National Bank, Smith worked for other Maine-based banks. The Maine native began his career at Ford Motor Credit Co.

Smith resides in Auburn with his family and is actively involved in the community. He also is a member of the Commercial Lending Committee for the Maine Bankers Association. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Maine.

