NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6 to 8 p.m. The activities are chemical-free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights and open mic karaoke. Free pizza, popcorn and drinks are available.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturdays at Norway Grange. All are welcome.

The Aug. 16 Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a craft night and games from 6 to 8 p.m.

On Aug. 23 the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a night of free bingo and other games. There will be prizes for the winners.

On Aug. 30 the Table Free Friday Fun Night will hold a free community cookout “Cruise” dinner with s’mores and lawn games. Bring a favorite old or new hot rod and have a free cookout and fellowship.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Sept. 28, the Table will host the 3-C (clothing, coffee and cookies) giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon. Donations of lightly used or new clothing and light housekeeping items are accepted year round for the event. New socks and underwear are always needed.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering, call A-J Alexander, director of Table Ministries, at 207-461-3093 or email [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: