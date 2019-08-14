Eleven Maine companies made this year’s Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing U.S. privately owned companies, including a list newcomer that makes skin care products for men and a nine-time returning champion in the technology sector.

Maine’s showing on this year’s list is up from 10 companies in 2018 but down from 12 companies in 2017. A newcomer on the list, Portland-based Brickell Men’s Products, achieved the highest rank this year at No. 76. The company, which makes high-end skin care products for men, achieved three-year revenue growth of 4,208 percent from 2016 to 2018. Its 2018 revenue was $10 million.

The largest company on the list, Portland-based Tilson Technology Management, has appeared on the list for nine consecutive years. Tilson, a developer of next-generation “5G” wireless network infrastructure across the country, ranked No. 1,773 on this year’s list with a three-year growth rate of 230 percent. It is the largest Maine company on the list in terms of annual revenue, with sales of $71.4 million in 2018.

Other Maine companies on the 2019 list include:

– No. 460: Starc Systems of Brunswick (983 percent growth; $7.8 million revenue)

– No. 868: F3 MFG of Waterville (490 percent growth; $17.2 million revenue)

– No. 892: Anchour of Lewiston (476 percent growth; $2.5 million revenue)

– No. 1,025: E. Bouchard Co. of Caribou (410 percent growth; $3.7 million revenue)

– No. 1,388 SaviLinx of Brunswick (298 percent growth; $17 million revenue)

– No. 2,264: Veritas Prime of Portland (177 percent growth; $8.1 million revenue)

– No. 3,100: Dream Local Digital of Portland (119 percent growth; $3.6 million revenue)

– No. 3,549: Sea Bags of Portland (99 percent growth; $9.8 million revenue)

– No. 4,623: MuniciPay of Portland (62 percent growth; $4.8 million revenue) To be eligible for the list, a company has to be independent and privately owned, with revenues of at least $2 million in 2018. This story will be updated.

