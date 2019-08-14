PORTLAND — Attorney Adam R. Lee of Auburn was one of five new members appointed to the University of Southern Maine Board of Visitors.

Lee is an attorney at Trafton, Matzen, Belleau & Frenette in Auburn.

USM’s Lewiston-Auburn College is at 51 Westminster St. in Lewiston.

The USM Board of Visitors voluntarily assist President Glenn Cummings in a range of activities including advocating for the university and raising private funds. The board also reviews new academic programs, the university’s five-year plan and makes final recommendations of any tuition increases to the University of Maine System Board of Trustees

