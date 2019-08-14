This letter is in response to Carolyn Davis’ letter Aug. 6, 2019.

President Trump is not the one that wants to divide this country. It is the radical left that is trying to destroy this country. It has been a known fact for many years that Baltimore has been plagued with drugs and rats. In 1999 Elijah Cummings stated on CSPAN, “This morning, I left my community of Baltimore, a drug infested area.” Bernie Sanders stated in 2015 after walking Baltimore neighborhoods with Elijah Cummings, “”But anyone who took the walk that we took around this neighborhood would not think you were in a wealthy nation, you would think that you were in a Third World country.” Two years ago PBS aired a documentary entitled “Rat Film.” September 2017, The Baltimore Sun’s headlines were, “Rat Film” highlights Baltimore’s rat warfare, urban planning failures.

The problem is not Trump, but with the hypocritical democrats that are blinded by the truth. A conservative says the same thing as a liberal, but the conservative is called a racist. I hope people will wake up to the double standards of the blue and vote all red.

Audrey Murphy, Auburn

