CANTON — The Canton Busy Workers 4-H Club held its first Family Fun on the Farm at Conant Acres Farm on Friday to raise money for the club.

The event at 49 Canton Point Road focused on bringing families and community members together to learn about local agriculture and food production, awareness of community organizations and their work, and connect with neighbors.

The program included farm tours, a barbecue, friendly competitions, local vendors and exhibits and informational booths.

As America’s largest youth development organization, 4-H provides experiences for young people to learn by doing. Members complete hands-on projects in health, science, agriculture, foods, arts and crafts, leadership and civic engagement.

The club, which has about 20 youths and families, was revitalized in September 2017 by Amanda Sneller.

“It’s been a great joy for me, personally, to work with a dedicated group of parents and volunteers to see the Canton Busy Bees Club and 4-H programs resurrected for our own children and others in our communities,” she said.

In the early 1940s, Sneller’s great-grandparents, John Carlton and Gladys Conant, started the club for their family and neighbors at Canton Point.

“Gladys served as a club leader for 60 years, and the 4-H experience impacted thousands of children and generations of family,” Sneller said.

Last year, members painted pumpkins and delivered them to residents at Pinnacle Health & Rehab Center in Canton, collected toys for students at the local school and made valentines for children at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland.

“The goal has been to connect the kids to the local communities and to educate them by doing hands-on projects that will teach them life skills,” Sneller said.

Earlier this year, the club was recognized by the River Valley Chamber of Commerce as the Non-Profit Leadership Group of the Year.

