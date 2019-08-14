PARIS — Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Carol Noonan will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Celebration Barn Theater, off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris.

Noonan’s voice has been compared to a young Joan Baez. A Boston Music Award-winning vocalist, she is known for her contemporary folk music, humorous storytelling and haunting renditions of Irish, English and American traditionals.

Noonan will share the stage with guitar masters Kevin Barry and Duke Levine. Barry specializes in lap steel, pedal steel, acoustic and electric guitar. Levine has been recognized by the Boston Music Awards as “Unsung Hero” and “Outstanding Instrumentalist.” Both men have toured extensively with Rosanne Cash, J. Geils Band, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Peter Wolf and many others.

Tickets are available for $30. All tickets are general admission; members receive priority seating. Lobby and concessions open at 6:30 p.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is strongly recommended.

To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call the Barn’s box office at 207-743-8452.

