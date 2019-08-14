The last few days of summer vacation are winding down. Soon, it will be an effort to find a whole day to spend a relaxing time with your child, so make the most of it. A great activity is to prepare food for a picnic with the kids. A tried and true picnic classic is chunky chicken salad. The kids can shop with you for ingredients and upon arriving back home, prepare the salad and later enjoy a picnic! It’s raining?? Spread out a beach blanket and have your picnic inside, this is also great fun during long winter months too; sharing food together brings families closer. Bon Appetit!

Perfect Picnic Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 1/4 pounds skinless, boneless chicken breasts.

Water for the pot

4 Tablespoons mayonnaise or yogurt

2 Tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or 3 Tablespoons dried tarragon

1 cup green or red seedless grapes cut in half

8 slices whole wheat toast

Prepare:

Place the chicken in a small pot just big enough to hold it. Fill the pot with cold water and place on medium heat. As soon as the water begins to bubble, reduce the heat to low and cook for 20 minutes or until chicken is fork tender. Remove form heat and cool. When the chicken is cool, cut into small pieces and place in a bowl. Add mayo, tarragon, cut up grapes, and stir to combine. Let the mixture chill in the fridge for at least 10 minutes. Season to taste; serve as a sandwich, or on toasted bread or lettuce. YUM!

