POLAND — Eight licenses to operate marijuana businesses were handed out to six residents in a lottery drawing Wednesday afternoon at the Town Hall.

Town Manager Matthew Garside held a bowl containing the names of 25 entrants in the town’s first marijuana lottery. Ten were for medical and/or adult use businesses and 15 were for adult use cultivation and manufacturing.

The eight are:

Sage Peterson, medical marijuana retail license for Green Health Works at 457 Maine St.

Glenn Peterson, husband of Sage, adult use marijuana license for Canuvo at 457 Maine St.

Andrew Garcia, adult use retail marijuana license for Lone Tree at 457 Maine St.

Andrew Garcia, tier 2 cultivation license limiting plant canopy to a maximum 2,000 square feet, 457 Maine St.

Adam Mocciola, adult use marijuana retail license for The Cannabis Cabin at 48 Mechanic Falls Road.

Adam Mocciola, tier 2 cultivation license for The Cannabis Cabin at 48 Mechanic Falls Road.

Joy Lowe, adult use marijuana retail license for Hi-Lo Dispensary, 425 Maine St.

Linda Bedard, tier 3 cultivation license for a canopy up to 7,000 square feet for Aurora Enterprises Inc. at 441 Empire Road.

The licensees must meet with Code Enforcement Officer Scott Neal to learn how to set up their businesses to comply with the Comprehensive Land Use Code.

Poland voters approved marijuana ordinances earlier this year.

