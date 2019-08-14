Savannah Whittemore, 32, Jay, two counts of operating under the influence (alcohol), on Aug. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Chas L. Harkins, 28, Weld, operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 3 years, registration suspended.

John M. Grover, 52, Boston, Mass., obstructing report of crime on Aug. 26, 2018, charge dismissed.

Sarah A. Copeland, 33, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked with prior on Aug. 8, 2018, filed with no cost.

Chad Goodhart, 39, Farmington, operating vehicle without license on July 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Caitlyn Harris, 25, Rochester, N.H., operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ryan J. Macquestion, 38, Windham, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

John L. Oberton, 26, Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, operating while license suspended or revoked with prior, violating condition of release, found guilty on all charges.

Michelle Storer, 35, Wilton, criminal mischief on July 26, 2018, dismissed.

Cory Ian Smith, 38, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, found guilty, fined $250.

Courtney A. Steeves, 40, Freeman Township, operating under the influence (alcohol) no test, one prior, operating under the influence (alcohol), one prior on Sept. 8, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 7 days, license suspended 3 years.

Sarah M. Moody, 36, Edgecomb, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, found guilty, fined $500.

Kyle A. Walker, 22, Jay, two charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 22, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, sentence to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Michael Mcleod, 30, Carthage, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 21, 2018, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Sept. 21, 2018; first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentence to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Christopher L. Greenleaf, 33, Wilton, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty.

Scott W. Osborne, 48, Industry, illegal possession of firearm on Sept. 26, 2018, probation violation, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ian C. ODonnell, 21, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 26, 2018, filed with no cost.

Scott L. Webber II, 36, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kenneth Kenneally Jr., 32, Winn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 29, 2018, dismissed.

Kenneth Kenneally Jr., 32, Winn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Jennifer Nichols, 32, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler R. Jones, 34, Harpswell, two charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Travis O’Neill, 30, Stratton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Christopher Tracy, 26, Bangor, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 30 days, FAR.

Danielle D. Smith, 26, Phillips, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

James Williams, 22, Jay, furnish liquor to a minor on Oct. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Heather J. Henson-Finnegan, 43, Peru, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 3, 2018, all charges dismissed.

Sean V. Renaud, 30, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 30, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Melanie A. York, 45, Wilton, permit unlawful use on Sept. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Hezekiah J. Tooker, 46, Farmington, two counts operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Michael Velez, 27, New Sharon, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Heather M. Goding, 24, Jay, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Amy L. Levasseur, 33, West Farmington, illegal importation of scheduled drugs on June 1, 2018, illegal importation of scheduled drugs on June 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 18 months all suspended, probation 2 years, second charge dismissed.

