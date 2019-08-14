Charlie’s Maine Open is set to tee off at the Augusta Country Club for the eighth straight year, with the two day tournament scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

A field of 102 golfers, including 33 amateurs, will play 36 holes at Augusta, unless of course, the tournament repeats last year’s finish, which included a one-hole playoff between Matthew Campbell, who won his second Charlie’s Maine Open, and Peter French.

Both Campbell and French are in the scheduled field for this year’s tournament. Campbell has played on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he most recently tied for 23rd place in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward, California earlier this month.

The field also includes Michael Martel, who won the Massachusetts Open in June, Michael Kartrude, who won the New Hampshire Open, also played in June. Shawn Warren, the pro at Falmouth Country Club, is coming off a win at last week’s New England PGA Championship at Manchester Country Club in Bedford, New Hampshire. Warren, who won the Maine Open as an amateur in 2004 when the tournament was held at Riverside Golf Club, shot a minus-8 204 to win the three day, 54-hole tournament last week by one stroke.

Many players in the Charlie’s Maine Open field are currently playing the Rhode Island Open this week at Green Valley Country Club in Portsmouth, R.I., including Jon Pannone, who led the Rhode Island Open after a rainy day one Tuesday, with a minus-5.

Jack Wyman, the low amateur in Charlie’s Maine Open each of the last two years and the winner of the Maine Amateur Championship in 2017 and 2018, will play the tournament for the first time as a pro. Wyman shot an even 71 on day one of the Rhode Island Open Tuesday, and was tied for 11th place.

Ten Mainers competed this week in the New England Junior Championship at Mill River Country Club in Stratford, Connecticut. Juniors from all six New England states compete in a 54-hole stroke play format. For the first time, the tournament featured separate boys and girls teams.

Connecticut won the boys tournament, with Maine placing fifth. Rhode Island won the girls tournament, with Maine taking fourth in the five-team field (Vermont did not send a full girls team).

Individually, Maine’s best finish went to Mia Hornberger of Turner Highlands Golf Club, who placed sixth in the girls competition. Hornberger shot 80 each of the three days of the tournament. The top Maine boys finisher was Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club, who tied for sixth place.

Joining Hornberger and Manuel on Team Maine were Bennett Berg (The Woodlands Club), Cade Charron (Brunswick GC), Lindsay Cote (JW Parks Golf Club), Ruby Haylock (Turner Highlands GC), Thomas Higgins (Purpoodock Club), Austin Legge (Purpoodock Club), Nick McGonagle (Val Halla Golf Course), and Mitchell Tarrio (Belgrade Lakes Golf Course).

Some of the best junior golfers in the nation will compete at Sugarloaf next week for the annual American Junior Golf Association Coca-Cola Junior Championship.

The tournament begins Monday with a qualifying round, and continues for 54 holes Tuesday through Thursday.

As of Wednesday morning, 92 boys and 35 girls were registered to play. Mainers in the field include Erskine Academy’s Connor Paine, Teddy Forsley of Scarborough, and Manuel.

