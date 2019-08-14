LEWISTON — L/A Arts and Lewiston 21st Century will present the next Youth and Community Open Mic in the L/A Arts Downstage from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with host poet LaLa Drew and featuring language artist Myle Robert Bullen. L/A Arts Downstage is the 5 Canal St. alley behind L/A Arts, 221 Lisbon St.

Bullen is a Native American language artist who uses poetry and rap music as a conduit for storytelling and therapeutic practice. Myles has toured his music and poetry extensively throughout the U.S., has put out three records, multiple EPs, dozens of music videos and was voted “Best Hip Hop Artist” at the Music Video Portland Awards in 2019.

This free event is open to the public and both youth and adults are welcome to share poems, stories, songs and other original work before enjoying a performance by Bullen. Light refreshments will be served.

The Youth and Community Open Mic program, a collaboration between Lewiston 21st Century and L/A Arts, began as a means to integrate talented youth into the growing local arts and culture scene and to strengthen the network of youth performance artists. The monthly event provides an accessible platform to showcase youth and adult talent and is typically held in the L/A Arts Downstage, with occasional signature events featuring nationally recognized artists held at the Lewiston Public Library. While prioritizing youth performances, open mic events are open to all members of the community.

For open mic sponsorship opportunities, contact L/A Arts at 207-782-7228 or [email protected] Interested performers may contact Jenn Carter for more information at [email protected]

