CANTON — The Lake Anasagunticook Association (LAA) is hosting a Raft Race on the Canton beach, located on Main Street between Lake Shore Drive and Bonney Road, on Saturday, Aug. 17. The race begins at 1 p.m., although the teams should have their rafts on the beach at 12:30.

Cash prizes of $25 will be awarded to winners in the following categories: Fastest, Most Creative, Funniest, Most Likely to Sink, Most Passengers and Best in Show. The judges will be Canton Selectman Carole Robbins and Hartford Selectman Lee Holman.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration forms are available on http://lakeanasagunticook.org/events/ or at the “Friends of Lake Anasagunticook” Facebook page. Registration forms will also be available at the event.

The rules of the race are as follows:

• People of all ages are welcome to participate, although one person on each raft must be at least 18 years old;

• The raft must be homemade. No motors allowed;

• The raft must be human powered, although poles, oars, paddles, sails, can be used;

• Everyone on the raft must bring and wear a life vest and will be required to sign a waiver form upon arrival; and

• Teams must remove all rafts and raft parts from the lake upon completion of the race.

For more information about the LAA, go to www.lakeanasagunticook.org.

