DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, to Thursday, Nov. 21 (no class on Oct. 31). Six of the classes in this 10-week program will meet each Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Police Department with the remainder of the classes held off-site. Participants are expected to arrange transportation to the off-site classes.

The program provides insight on the operations of the department. The instructors, sworn officers and representatives from non-police agencies, will provide information concerning the particular areas of the profession. The curriculum is frequently updated to stay current and to offer a unique perspective on the issues we face.

This is an opportunity for applicants to learn about the department, and for the department to learn about the concerns of its community members. This is not a police officer training school and is not an open forum to discuss previous law enforcement contacts or grievances. All discussions will be held with respect to the class time schedule.

Class size will be limited to 30 people, and preference will be given to Lewiston residents. Only those able to make full a commitment to the class should apply.

A background check is conducted on all applicants, and those with felony convictions or extensive criminal backgrounds will not be accepted. All applicants should be at least 18 years of age or will need a guardian to also apply and attend class with them.

Applications are available in the department’s lobby or can be emailed. For more information, contact Officer Joe Philippon at [email protected] or at 513-3010. —Melissa, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last year you published a name and phone number of an organization requesting gently used medical equipment. Please reprint this information because I am moving ASAP. My mom and dad loved reading your column.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: There are home medical equipment loan closets all over the state run by area agencies, hospitals, towns, service clubs, and churches such as Old South Church in Farmington (778-0424). SeniorsPlus at 8 Falcon Road in Lewiston may also be helpful. They can be reached by calling 795-4010 or email [email protected]. Another resource is your local American Legion.

Partners for World Health in Portland takes in medical supplies to benefit people around the world. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information at https://www.partnersforworldhealth.org. Their email is [email protected] and the phone number is 774-5555.

Yet another option is Spurwink Alltech in Portland (https://spurwinkalltech.org/alltech-services/recycle-reuse-program/). They can be reached at 535-2017 or email them at [email protected].

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding the question about Moxie tank tops in the July 27 Sun Spots, Frank’s (407-4606) or Eastcraeft (806-2738) both carry Moxie attire, although their offerings change from time to time so I don’t know if they have any tank tops.

— Julie-Ann, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: It would definitely be worth a try to call them. If they don’t have any on hand, they may have a supplier where they can order one for you.

For more information regarding other local programs, visit 211maine.org.

