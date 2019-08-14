The Lewiston High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40-year reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Martindale Country Club in Auburn. The cost is $40 per person or $75 per couple. Please RSVP by mailing a check made out to Bob Levesque or to LHS Class of ’79, 14 Richmond Road, Turner, ME 04282.

Hotels rooms are available at Fireside Hotel & Suites, 1777 Washington St. South in Auburn, 777-1777 and at Ramada Inn at 490 Pleasant St. in Lewiston, 784-2331, ext. 171 or 172. Call the hotels directly by Sept. 6 and use the group name LHS 40th Reunion.

We are attempting to obtain contact information for the following classmates: Norman Amnott, Thomas Beauchesne, Marcel Beaulieu, Jimmy Begin, Linda Bissonette, Daniel Blanchette, Daniel Boilard, Susan (Boisvert) Sirois, Aline (Boucher) LaValliere, Pat (Bussiere) Saucier, Monique Cadrin, Linda Carney, Michael Chabot, Patrick Chaloux, Rita Charpentier, Doris Chouinard, Louise Chouinard, Deb Ciaffaglione, Michael K. Cloutier, Debbie Cornelison, David Corriveau, Gerry Couture, Mark Daniels, Marc Doucette, Anita Dube, Jaqueline Dube, Michelle Dubreuil, Mark Dufour, Michael Dufour, Albert Dumont, Rudy Flores, David Forgues, Gina Fournier, Paul Garant, James Gastonguay, Allison Gaunder, Gail Gauthier, Denise Gill, David Jalbert, Susan Jones, Mary Kimmerling, Diane (Kirouac) Buzzell, Michael Labbe Laura (Laflamme) Reynolds, Robert Landry, Jan (Lavoie) Bureau, Elaine (Leclerc) Larue, Peggy Lessard, Annette Letendre, David Letourneau, Marc Levasseur, Louise Mathieu, Kathy Mclaughlin, Dan Mercier, Paula Michaud, Michael Mitchell, Joyce (Mullen) Hinkley, Michael Nelson, Valerie Neveaux, Mark Pare, Patricia Pare, Vernon Pelletier, Janet (Plante) Robinson, Harvey Poussard, Monique Pratt, Richard Raymond, Brian Rinebolt, Roger Saucier, Joyce Savage, Brian Shanks, Daniel Tanguay, Lisa Therrien, James Thompson, John Turcotte, John Varney, Michael Verreault, Reggie Whittier, and James Yorke.

Although we do have contact information for these classmates, we haven’t been able to reach: Dawn (Allen) Gordon, Ronald Baril, Melody (Barnies) Poisson, Kevin Barton, Melanee (Bates) Stevens, Doris( Bechard) Forgues, Pat (Bergeron) Washburn, Christopher Bingelis, Roland Bisson, Janet (Boisvert) Marquis, Ronald Bosse, Sandra (Bosse) Mallay, Louise (Bourgoin) Caton, Rick Bourque, Gary Brushwein, Mary Lou (Butler) Harris, Herbert Carver, Marcel Charest, Ray Clavette, Dan Collet, Michael Corriveau, Douglas Coupe, James Couture, Cynthia (Couture) Duggan, Mary (Cronin) Finn,Gerry Dostie, Lillian Doyon, Paul Doyon, Denis Ducharme, Victor Dufour, Donna (Dumont) Hopkins, Steven Erickson, Pat (Fisher) Dubois, Jackie (Fontaine) Jones, Tina (Fournier) Landry, Jackie Gauthier, Laurie (Gendreau) Berube, John Gervais, Linda D. Gilbert, Marc Gilbert, Karen (Glover) Comstock, Daniel Godin, Ann Gosselin, Elizabeth (Gross) Oard, Ronald Guay, Susan (Guay) Pepin, Bradley Jackson, Mary-Ann (Jalbert) Guilford, Daniel Jaques, Judy (Johnston) Arsenault, Ronald Kyllonen, Sandra (Labbe) Haley, Raymond Lacombe, Patricia(Lafontaine) Monahan, Richard Langlais, Diane T. Langlois, Catherine (Laroche) Lin James LaVallee, Jacques Laverdiere, Michael Lavigne, Marc Letourneau, Randy Marcotte, Armand Marquis, James Martel, Rebecca (McRellis) Clark, Philippe Morissette, Steve Negm, Alan Nelson, Valerie Ouellette, Henry Paladino, Nancy Pelletier, Sharon (Ricker) Grant, Wayne Rivet, William Rocheleau, Vincent Rossignol, Susan (Roy) Paquette, Ernest Roy, Paul Roy, Andrea Sabat, Michael Savard, Cathleen Schrieber, Elizabeth (Schutt) Audet, Jeff Sirois, Marsha (Small) Anderson, Roxanne (Sperry) Goulet, Patrick St. Pierre, Paul St. Amour, Carol (Trepanier) Cassidy, Michelle (Thibault) Burke, Brian Tremblay, Richard Turcotte, and Michael Vallee.

For information contact Barbara (Miller) Legate at [email protected]

— Barbara, no town

