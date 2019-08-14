LISBON — The Lisbon Parks and Recreation and Sunshine Hill Neighbors seniors are offering a number of trips for 2019 and 2020. Tickets are still available for the Friday, Aug. 16, Red Sox vs Orioles night game and a Thursday, Sept. 19, day game against the Giants. Pricing for both games include ticket, coach transportation, water and snacks. The group will depart from the MTM Center in Lisbon Falls. Payment is due when reservations are made.

A seven-day/six-night bus trip to the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum will be held May 17 to 23, 2020. The bus will leave from the MTM Center in Lisbon Falls. The trip includes admission to the Art Encounter, the Creation Museum, Newport Aquarium and BB Riverboats Sightseeing Cruise along the Ohio River and Wheeling Artisan Center in West Virginia. The cost is $765 a person double occupancy or $254 for single occupancy.

The 11-day/10-night Scotland/Ireland tour has filled so fast, the group has started a wait list for a second bus. The dates are Sept. 12 to 23, 2020. Points of interest are Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburg Castle, tour of Edingburg, Blair Castle and Highlands, Isle of Skye, Clan Donald Centre, Glencoe, Titanic Belfast, Giants’s Causeway, Derry Walls, Glenveagh National Park, Kilronan Castle, Argina Mining and Cliffs of Moher. Cost of the trip is $4,299 a person double occupancy and $5,069 single occupancy.

For more information, call 207-353-0646 or 207-353-2289.

