WOOSTER, Ohio – Michael Anthony Bourgoin, 30, of Wooster, Ohio, received his angel wings unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home. He was born May 11, 1989, in Lewiston, the son of Charles McKinney Jr. and Rhonda Bourgoin. Michael graduated from Leavitt Area High School in Turner, Maine. He lived in Maine until moving to Ohio at the age of 21. Michael was working as a painter and took great pride in his work. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed music and video games. One of Michael’s greatest achievements was earning his black belt in karate. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Rhonda and Eugene Drake of Sabattus, his stepfather, Casey Reynolds of Turner; his father and stepmother, Charles and Chrissy McKinney of Wooster, Ohio, and his maternal grandparents, Diane and Daniel St. Hilaire of Sabattus; maternal grandfather, Roger Bourgoin of Auburn, and his paternal grandmothers, Phyllis Senz of Ohio and Diana Morrell of Turner; his maternal great-grandmother, Jeanne Cote. He also leaves behind his siblings; Spencer Reynolds of Turner, stepbrothers, Cole Drake, Brandon Drake, Damian Drake, Austin Drake, Eugene Drake III, Fletcher Drake, and Gabriel Drake of Sabattus; Nathan McKinney, Dustin McKinney, Triston Caine, Kaylynn McKinney, Kyle McKinney and Cirston Caine all of Wooster and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his godmother, Diane Bean, his paternal stepgrandparents, Bruce and Arlene Reynolds and Robert Morrell and his paternal grandfather, Charles McKinney Sr. Condolences may be shared with Michael’s family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Sunday Aug. 18, 2019, from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Liturgy of the Word service at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.