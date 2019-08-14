LEWISTON – Ronald M. Bellemore, born May 21, 1954 in Berlin N.H., and who lived on Paul Street in Lewiston, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after a four-month battle with colon cancer. He was the son of the late Roland and Mae (Downes) Bellemore. He attended Berlin High School class of 1972 and then continued his education at the University of New Hampshire; he finally completed his degree work at the University of Southern Maine in 2000 while working full time and raising his family. His chosen career was in healthcare materials management; he worked for 37 years at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center where over time he had become the director of materials management. Later he went to work for Martin’s Point Health Care as the manager of their materials department, which does purchasing for their various physician groups. He had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know hundreds of wonderful people over those years. Ron will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor and his many passions. He loved to craft and paint but even more so to collect hockey memorabilia that was evident whenever anyone walked into his home or one of his offices. He was a die-hard Canadiens fan living in Bruin country, which always made for some interesting conversations. Ron was also a long time member of the Auburn Lewiston Kiwanis Club who participated in the Club’s Annual Pancake breakfasts for many years. Ron is survived by his wife of 42 years, Helen Lambert Bellemore; his son, Adam and wife, Stephanie, and their two sons, Ryan and Isaac Bellemore; and his daughter, Amy and her husband, Sean, and their two sons, Owen and Noah Bushway. He leaves a sister, Faith Kingsley, and an aunt, Lorraine Downes and her husband, Ray Quiram, all of Berlin N.H. He also leaves numerous cousins and longtime friends, but let us not forget his faithful companion, Rocket, his beagle that has been with him for nine years and now is looking for him to come home.Memorial services honoring Ron’s life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, at the funeral home. Graveside committal prayers to follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday 1-4 p.m., August 18, at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com Memorial donations in Ron’s memory maybe made to eitherAndroscoggin Home Care & Hospice13 Strawberry Ave.,Lewiston, ME 04240or, the American Diabetes Association atwww.diabetes.org

