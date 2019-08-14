AUBURN – God bless her. She was such a very, very smart person who loved her family so much.

Back in 1961, she was born at Parkview Hospital in Brunswick. Her parents were John and Mary.

She was a straight-a student, so very, very smart, sometimes too smart. Pat’s favorite things of all were here family, and her partner, Joe. The food she made was so delicious and her poems were just so beautiful, they could put a smile on anyone’s face.

She leaves behind her children, Chris, Heather and Donovan; her grandchildren, Savannah, Reagen, Hayden and Benny; partner, Joe; and brothers and a sister, and countless others.

God really took a good one this time. Pat’s celebration of life will be held at the Village Inn on Monday, August 19, at noon. God bless everyone.